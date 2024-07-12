Michigan man convicted in international telemarketing scam that targeted over 1,400 elderly people

Biden insists he's not dropping out of presidential race ahead of Detroit visit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was convicted in connection to scamming more than 1,400 elderly individuals by offering them equipment upgrades and subscription discounts for cable and internet services for payments but never providing those services, officials said.

Irfan Gill, 62, was convicted by a jury on 11 counts of money laundering after being indicted for working with a Pakistan call center as part of a telemarketing scheme.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for mail fraud because the scheme targeted or victimized 10 or more people over 55. He also faces up to 20 years in prison for the money laundering charges, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten.

Officials say the scheme lasted from as early as June 2018 through at least March 2022.

Gill allegedly claimed to run several businesses, including Cable Upgrade, D Network, D Tech, Direct Network, Dish, Dish Upgrade, and Sky Satellite, according to the indictment.

Solicitors at the call center cold-called people, offering them software and equipment upgrades, and discounts for their cable television, satellite television and internet services.

However, these "businesses" didn't provide any of the services they said they did.

The callers told the victims to send money to Gill's post office boxes in Portage, which is located on the west side of Michigan. Gill then deposited the funds into his bank accounts.

After receiving the money, Gill used money transfer services to send some of the funds to the solicitors at the Pakistan call center.

Officials believe over 1,400 people throughout the U.S. were victimized through this scheme.

The date of his sentencing hasn't been set yet, but officials say it usually happens within three to four months of being convicted, officials said.