Michigan man charged with murder after assaulting 95-year-old mother to death

Death of Michigan boy, 6, under investigation, state minimum wage increasing and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 60-year-old Michigan man has been charged in connection to assaulting his 95-year-old mother, which resulted in her death, officials said.

John Miko was arraigned on the charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult and assault by strangulation for the death of his mother, Clara Miko.

Clara Miko called 911 at around midnight on Saturday, July 27, and reported that she had been repeatedly assaulted by her son and told the operator that he was going to kill her.

Deputies arrived at the woman's Denton Township residence and found her lying on the floor of her garage apartment. She couldn't move and had bad injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

They talked to the victim about the incident before she was taken to a local hospital. Clara Miko died from her injuries later that day.

John Miko was found at the main residence, and he was allegedly intoxicated and uncooperative with deputies.

Investigators also discovered that John Miko was on active probation for a previous domestic assault.

He was arrested and lodged at the county jail, where he remains on a $100,000,000 bond.