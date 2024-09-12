Michigan man charged with kidnapping pregnant ex-girlfriend, holding her in car for 2 days

New Wayne County jail faces challenges, Tim Walz heading to Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Westland man is accused of kidnapping his pregnant ex-girlfriend and holding her in a car for more than two days.

Dakota Joseph Varana is charged with unlawful imprisonment, interfering with an electronic device and domestic violence. Varana is being charged as a habitual offender.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says Varana kidnapped his ex-girlfriend when she picked him up from the Upper Peninsula on Sept. 6. He allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, took her vehicle keys and cellphone and held her in her car for two and a half days.

The victim's mother reported her missing on Sept. 8 from her Warren home. On that same day, the victim passed a note to a store clerk saying she had been kidnapped. Police were able to locate the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Varana drove off from police. Officials say Varana then hit another vehicle and ran away on foot before Westland police ultimately arrested him.

"The actions of this individual were not only criminal but profoundly cruel. By allegedly kidnapping and holding his pregnant ex-girlfriend against her will, he inflicted unimaginable trauma on both the victim and her unborn child. No one should ever have to endure such fear and helplessness," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Varana was arraigned and issued a $60,000 bond.

He is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24.

Michigan's Domestic Violence hotline is free, confidential and available 24/7 by calling 1-866-864-2338 or texting 517-898-5533.