Michigan man charged by feds for making bomb threat to Toledo's Fifth Third Field

A Southeast Michigan man is under federal investigation for threats made against Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio, home of the Minor League baseball team, the Mud Hens.

The Mud Hens are a Triple-A Minor League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The investigation involved a bomb threat reported at about 7:45 p.m. Eastern time on April 28 to the stadium, which is in downtown Toledo, according to a criminal complaint that a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent filed with the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio. The caller said there were multiple bombs placed around Fifth Third Field and that they were ready to be set off.

There was no game that night in Toledo. The Mud Hens played an away game in Columbus.

Local law enforcement swept the area for bombs, and "there were no pipe bombs located on or near the property, the court document said.

Investigators traced the telephone number used at that time to an Apple iPhone and, further, to someone who made the call from the Detroit area. The FBI Toledo office obtained a search warrant from the U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Eastern District of Michigan for the home in Trenton where the suspect was believed to live.

The search warrant led to the discovery of an iPhone 15 Plus in a bedroom of that home, and authorities determined the device was connected to the phone number used for the threat.

The FBI then took Nikolas Salemassi of Trenton into custody on May 19 as a result of the investigation, according to the criminal complaint.