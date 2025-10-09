Michigan man accused of breaking into 5 homes, carjacking and stabbing homeowner with fork

A Michigan man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a crime spree that included carjacking, home invasion and assault.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Thomas Edward Tackett, 52, was arraigned on Thursday for one count of carjacking, four counts of first-degree home invasions, one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of third-degree fleeing police, one count of malicious destruction of personal property, one count of malicious destruction of a building, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of assaulting, resisting or obstruction a police officer, one count of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and reckless driving.

Tackett is charged as a habitual offender-fourth offense, which requires a mandatory 25-year sentence if convicted.

Prosecutors allege that on Oct. 6, Tackett broke into five homes in St. Clair Shores and Harrison Township. Tackett is also accused of carjacking a man in Harrison Township and driving through the St. Clair Shores Golf Course and a homeowner's backyard, causing damage.

Prosecutors say Tackett allegedly stabbed a homeowner with a fork and ran away from police before he was eventually caught and taken into custody in Harrison Township.

"This defendant's alleged actions represent an alarming and dangerous pattern of criminal behavior," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a news release. "The charges are extremely serious and reflect a complete disregard for the safety and well-being of our community. My office will pursue these charges to the fullest extent of the law to ensure the public is protected and justice is served."

Tackett's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.