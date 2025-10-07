Port Huron man arrested for carjacking, home invasion, after leading police on lengthy chase

A Port Huron man is in custody after a police pursuit that wound through several communities in Southeast Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said that the series of incidents under investigation included home invasion and carjacking, in addition to fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was stopped and taken into custody about 1:38 p.m. Monday near Corto Street and Reimold Street in Macomb County's Harrison Township, deputies reported.

"I commend the diligent efforts of our Deputies, Dispatchers, St. Clair Shores Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, and all surrounding jurisdictions. Thanks to the coordinated efforts during the pursuit, deputies successfully apprehended a dangerous individual, removing a serious threat from our communities," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

Nearby schools invoked lockdown procedures as a safety precaution during the apprehension, deputies said.

The case remains under investigation.