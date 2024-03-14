Michigan man charged after spray-painting swastikas, other graffiti on Metro Detroit church and public park bathroom

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with spray-painting swastikas and other graffiti on a Roseville church and a public park bathroom in Warren.

David Bluer, of Warren, was charged with one count of damaging a religious property and one count of interfering with federally protected activities.

In October 2021, Bluer allegedly spray-painted swastikas, the word "die," and other graffiti on a church in Roseville. He did this because of the race and color of the people associated with that church, according to charging documents. The church has a Black pastor and a predominately Black congregation.

Bluer also spray-painted swastikas and racial slurs, including the phrase "David Kills Ni***rs" on the public bathroom located in Warren's Trombly Park. According to charging documents, Bluer allegedly did this because of the race and color of the people who were at the park.

The 33-year-old faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison for each charge.