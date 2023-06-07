Michigan man arrested at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, charged with murder of estranged wife

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his estranged wife, who was reported missing in Windsor.

At about 9 p.m. on Monday, June 5, the Windsor Police Service arrested Brian Aaron Marbury, 45, into custody at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Marbury was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sahra Bulle, a 36-year-old woman who had been reported missing. Police say she was last seen in the evening on Monday, May 26.

"Though the Windsor Police's Major Crimes Unit continues to search for Bulle, significant evidence enabled investigators to obtain a warrant for Marbury's arrest," said Windsor police. "Investigators continue to seek information that will lead to Bulle's whereabouts."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online here.