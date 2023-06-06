Michigan man arrested after secretly taking nude photos, videos of young woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly taking nude photos and videos of a young woman, state police said.

On Friday, June 2, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Benzonia after a woman reported she found nude photos and videos of a young woman found on the phone that belonged to David R. Parr, 33, of Beulah.

The woman told state police she found the photos in an application on Parr's phone called "Photo Vault."

Within this application, the woman found nude photos and videos of a young woman that she knew and said it appeared that the victim did not know the photos and videos being taken.

The woman then took Parr's phone on the phone and called the police.

Deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office later detained Parr and turned him over to the trooper investigating the incident. He refused to answer questions and was arrested and lodged at the Manistee County Jail.

State police seized his phone, tablet and laptop and obtained a search warrant to conduct a forensic analysis.

Parr was arraigned for one count of capture distribute unclothed images of person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was given a $25,000 bond. State police say the investigation is ongoing and that Parr could face more charges after the forensic examination of his devices is complete.