Michigan man accused of paying 13-year-old to send nude photos on Snapchat

A Wayne County, Michigan, man faces federal charges in connection with explicit images exchanged with a 13-year-old girl who then allegedly received money.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the case against Isaac Ethan Lopez on charges of receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Officers found addresses for Lopez both in Riverview and River Rouge as part of their investigation.

The girl at the focus of this investigation was a 13-year-old from Arizona, and the activity in question took place between September 2024 and March 2025, according to the report.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent who filed the criminal complaint and arrest warrant explained that the investigation began in February, when the girl and her parents filed a report with a police department in Arizona. The teen told police she had sent nude images of herself to two different people via Internet-based applications in exchange for money.

The teen's phone was turned over to police, and an investigation found that she got payment through Apple Cash from a man who was later determined to be a Michigan resident.

Some of those contacts were made through Snapchat, the FBI agent's report said. The exchange of images included photos of the girl without clothing.

A total of about $600 was determined to have been sent to her during late 2024.

After the police department in Chandler, Arizona, issued search warrants in the case, investigators were able to trace the source of the cash payments. Further investigation revealed Riverview and River Rouge addresses for the man in question.

A federal search warrant was then obtained and served in Michigan on Aug. 18, the court report said. Investigators then seized multiple cellular devices, one of which had hundreds of images and videos that included what the FBI described as "sexually explicit images and videos of young girls, many of which meet the federal definition of child pornography."