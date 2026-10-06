Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Trump and his family with gun, bombs

A Grand Blanc, Michigan, man is accused of posting online threats to kill President Trump and his family with guns and bombs, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The complaint, filed on Oct. 5 with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, charges the 33-year-old man with threats against the president and successors to the presidency. The complaint alleges that the suspect made the comments on X on Sept. 7, 2026.

According to the criminal complaint, federal investigators became aware of the comments on Sept. 7. The suspect allegedly commented on two posts by NASA, one of which said, "Kill Donald trump with a gun," while the other said, "Kill Donald trumps family with bombs.

The man is also accused of replying to a post by Vice President JD Vance with a sexually explicit comment about Vance's children.

Investigators tracked down the suspect after finding the email address linked to his X account and IP addresses associated with a residence in Grand Blanc. Investigators interviewed the suspect on Sept. 8 at his home, where he admitted to making the comments, saying that he was aware it was a violation of the U.S. Criminal Code but wanted to be heard.

The investigation also found that the man had a record of making threats toward Mr. Trump and former President Biden in 2018 and 2024.