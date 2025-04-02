Michigan man accused of selling counterfeit air bags on eBay

Michigan's new child car seat laws take effect on April 2

Michigan's new child car seat laws take effect on April 2

Michigan's new child car seat laws take effect on April 2

A Macomb County man is accused of selling counterfeit automotive restraint systems online, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced.

Dinas Kamaitis, 31, of New Baltimore, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of using a computer to commit a crime, four counts of delivery/possession of property with counterfeit identifying marks and four counts of selling counterfeit supplemental restraint systems.

Kamaitis allegedly sold the counterfeit restraint systems, including air bags, on eBay. Investigators have seized more than $600,000 from bank accounts associated with Kamaitis.

"Counterfeit parts are a serious public safety hazard on our roads," Nessel said. "My newly expanded Auto Fraud Task Force is committed to holding accountable those who put Michiganders at risk, and I am confident that our continued partnership with the Michigan State Police will strengthen our efforts to combat this threat and keep drivers safe."

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, roughly 81,000 vehicles in Michigan could be equipped with counterfeit restraint systems, and more than 80% of counterfeit airbags involved in collisions do not deploy properly, which could lead to a risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants.

Kamiatis is back in court on April 10.