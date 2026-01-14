Michigan man accused of pulling neighbor off lawnmower, assaulting him, heads to trial

A Macomb County man accused of pulling his 75-year-old neighbor off a lawnmower and then assaulting him and his wife is heading to trial.

Kurt Studing, 66, of Clinton Township, was bound over to trial on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, a felony that has a penalty of up to life in prison, and assault or assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 93 days in jail.

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 6, 2025, in Clinton Township.

Prosecutors accuse Studing of pulling his neighbor off a riding lawnmower and then kicking and punching the man. When the man's 67-year-old wife attempted to intervene, authorities say Studing pushed her to the ground several times.

Another neighbor witnessed the alleged incident and called the police.

The man was hospitalized, and his wife also needed medical attention, prosecutors said.

"Violence is never an acceptable way to resolve disputes. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will continue to aggressively protect the safety of our senior community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Studing will be arraigned in the Macomb County Circuit Court on Feb. 2.