Michigan man accused of leaving sexually explicit note on teen's car pleads no contest

A 38-year-old Clarkston, Michigan, man accused of leaving a sexually explicit note on a teenager's car has pleaded no contest.

According to Auburn Hills police, Thomas Mellick Hensler left a note on a 17-year-old girl's car in March outside of a Target in Auburn Hills, offering to pay her for sexual favors. Police texted the number included in the note and found Hensler parked near the Target.

Police say they found drugs and sex toys inside Hensler's vehicle.

Hensler was initially charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

In August, Hensler pleaded no contest to accosting a minor, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

As part of his plea agreement and as a habitual offender, Hensler will serve prison time, according to prosecutors, and must register as a sex offender.

"The teenaged victim was spending an afternoon shopping when her personal space and sense of safety were violated by Thomas Hensler's criminal harassment," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "This outcome holds Henlser accountable and protects the victim from the stress testifying in court."

Hensler will be sentenced on Nov. 5.