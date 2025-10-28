Michigan man charged for falsely claiming to be certified public accountant

A Michigan man is accused of falsely claiming to be a licensed or certified accountant, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Joseph Vanator, 30, of Olivet, was arraigned on Oct. 24 on one count of accounting violations. Vanator faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Vanator worked at Vanators & Associates, an accounting firm in Eaton County, when state prosecutors accused him of allegedly creating a false "Certificate/License To Practice Public Accounting" that appeared to be issued by the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, according to Nessel. The case was referred to Nessel's office by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

"Issuing certified public accountant licenses helps ensure that residents can trust that those providing financial services have the necessary training and expertise to do so," Nessel said in a statement. "My office will continue working with LARA to hold those who falsify their qualifications accountable."

Vanator is back in court on Nov. 3.