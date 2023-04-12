Michigan Magical Memory: Looking back on decades of Detroit Tigers memories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers have won four World Series championships, and one Metro Detroit man has been around to see all of them.

He shares with us his Michigan Magical Memories.

Seymour Rothenberg, 98, of Detroit, has been singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for 90-plus years. While that song never gets old, neither does cheering for the Tigers.

"I just like the game. The ballplayers, they were great," Rothenberg said.

His lifelong fandom of the Tigers dates back to his youth when he served as an usher in 1941.

"We used to go down there ..they used to pick the kids to usher. They don't do that anymore because they have assigned seats," Rothenberg said. "I would show people to their seats, and after that I would go sit down and watch the game."

Never lost in the crowd or alienated from the game, Rothenberg, the son of Jewish immigrants from Germany and Russia, felt a direct connection with the Tigers anytime he saw Hall of Famer Hank Greenburg, "The Hebrew Hammer."

Just two years shy of his 100th birthday, Seymour has seen a lot of social and political changes.

He believes if Greenberg played today, his journey to home plate would not be met with some forms of intimidation and discrimination.

"I used to hear what they called Hank Greenberg. I didn't like it but I couldn't say anything because they outnumbered me and probably would have started a fight. It was disgusting," he said.

As for Rothenberg's thoughts on the 2023 season?

"Will they make the playoffs...no I doubt it very much. They need good players .. good ball players," he said.

