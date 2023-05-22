Michigan Made: Detroit flannel company MuskOx

(CBS DETROIT) - A prehistoric animal is living in Alaska that seems to have made its way down to Michigan. Well, sort of.

The Muskox is known for having some of the warmest furs on the planet, so an outdoor-loving Michigan man used that as motivation in keeping us cozy in the mitten.

In this week's Michigan Made, we're going inside Detroit-based flannel company MuskOx.

"I think one of the great things about people in Michigan is we're light on BS and fluffy stuff, and we're big on quality and appreciating things that last. To me, that's why we love the Great Lakes, that's why we love being able to hike, that's what we love to be able to ski," said Brad Hoos, founder of MuskOx.

Hoos is a Michigan Made outdoorsman.

"Ultimately, we're a men's flannel brand, but we're really about helping people to get outside and enjoy wildlife and really appreciate that special feeling they all get when nature calls," Hoos said.

Passionate about Michigan's outdoors, he founded the Detroit-based flannel company, he says, to help Michiganders enjoy the cooler months more comfortably.

"You're not going to feel that cold come through your shirt," said Lindsey Hunt, the head of product for MuskOx

Lindsey Hunt designs the flannel with Michigan in mind.

"There's nothing like being able to walk out your door and really give something a test run. That absolutely does a lot of value to the design process, for sure. So, we use a very very dense cotton weave. So, it also not only does that add a lot of weight, but it also means that your fabrics are not very porous. The other thing that we're known for is this incredibly soft hand, which also adds to like the warm cozy factor of our fabrics," said Hunt.

"There's really three key parts for MuskOx. So, number one is quality. Our shirts are heavyweight. They're built to last when you touch them you feel them. You'll recognize it's the softest final that you've ever owned. The second is really focused on ethical manufacturing. And we're part of the better cotton program which gives assurance to us and all of our customers that we're doing things in a sustainable proactive way for the environment and then the third thing is just our commitment to Wildlife," said Hoos.

For every $100 spent, MuskOx donates $10 to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

"I think one of the great things about Michigan is that we have a really strong sense of community. And so, I think that's something that doesn't exist in other cities and places," said Hoos.