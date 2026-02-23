Michigan Lotto 47 player has $3.98 million jackpot waiting for them

A Michigan Lottery player won a $3.98 million Lotto 47 jackpot Saturday, the lottery commission said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bryan's Market on North Lapeer Road in North Branch, which is in Michigan's Thumb area about 40 miles northeast of Flint.

The six winning numbers drawn Saturday for the Lotto 47 regular drawing were 17-25-34-37-39-42.

The last time a Lotto 47 jackpot was won was in December, with a $32.91 million jackpot.

The Lotto 47 plays are $1 each. The jackpot grows with each drawing on Wednesdays and Saturdays until someone wins the top prize and the jackpot resets. Saturday's drawing also resulted in 21 players winning $2,500 each as they matched five of the six numbers drawn, the lottery commission said.

Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing. Michigan Lottery officials say the winner should contact its Player Relations office to set up an appointment to claim the prize.