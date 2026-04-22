$500K Michigan Lottery winner, 63, says he was inspired by TikTok videos of lottery players

A 63-year-old Michigan Lottery winner said he was inspired by players sharing their winning moments on the TikTok social media app and bought some instant lottery games for himself.

Grosjieon Moore of Detroit won $500,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game. Michigan Lottery

"I saw some TikTok videos of people scratching lottery tickets and winning big, and I thought to myself how that would never happen to me," Grosjieon Moore, of Detroit, told lottery officials when he claimed his prize.

"A few days later, my wife and I were scratching Lottery tickets when she yelled: 'We got a winner!' She thought we'd won $50,000, but when I looked it over, I saw we'd actually won $500,000. It was amazing!"

Moore bought his winning $500,000 Bonus Scratch Multiplier instant game ticket at New Quick Stop Market on West Grand River Avenue in Detroit. Moore told lottery officials that he plans to save his winnings.

The $500,000 Bonus Scratch Multiplier instant game launched in February.

The above video originally aired on Feb 23, 2026.