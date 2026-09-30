Michigan Libertarian Party disavows gubernatorial nominee Anthony Hudson

The Michigan Libertarian Party has disavowed its nominee, Anthony Hudson, with less than two months until the 2026 midterm election.

The party published a resolution on its website following an emergency meeting on Sept. 27, stating that the decision was due to "public statements that the Party determined ran counter to Libertarian principles, including statements opposing the freedoms of speech and religion protected by the First Amendment."

The party's executive committee did not go into detail about what statements Hudson made; however, Hudson went live on social media nearly two weeks prior, saying "F*** the Libertarian Party" and accusing members of trying to censure him over comments regarding the LGBTQ community.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Hudson, who works as a truck driver, on Wednesday night and is awaiting a response. He posted a video on Monday, saying that he was "perfectly comfortable" with the party disavowing him and, in return, was disavowing party members.

"I will never compromise my morals, my principles, or my convictions just to fit the narrative of any political party," Hudson said in the video. "America was built by independent, free-thinking people. Our founders didn't need a political party to tell them what to believe, what to say, or how to think."

He later added that he will not "ask permission from a political establishment to stand up for what I believe is right."

Hudson, who announced his gubernatorial bid in March 2025, ran as a Republican early in his campaign and later switched to the Libertarian Party. He received the Libertarian nomination for governor in June 2026.

Hudson made headlines in November 2025 when he claimed that there was Sharia Law in Dearborn and led a march in the city. He later walked back those statements.

In recent weeks, Hudson has called out Democratic candidate Jocelyn Benson and Republican candidate John James to debate, accusing both of being "too scared to debate me."

The Texas native moved to Michigan in 2012. Key ideas in his policy platform include eliminating state property and income taxes and replacing them with a county tax, controlled locally, to fund local services. He is also pushing for a "part-time legislature with part-time pay," which he says would save taxpayer money and reduce unnecessary bureaucracy.

Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 16, 2026