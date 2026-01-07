Michigan leaders react to fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Mixed reactions poured in on Wednesday at the local, state and federal levels in Michigan after officials said an ICE officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

"Law enforcement officers, whether it be ICE, local, state, we're all making decisions in instances, and unfortunately, sometimes they turn out to be fatal," said Taylor Police Chief John Blair.

Blair and the Taylor Police Department became the second law enforcement agency in Michigan to sign an agreement with ICE last May. He says that while he hears the criticisms ICE regularly receives, he supports the mission of the agency and understands that what happened Wednesday in Minneapolis is both a tragedy and something that needs more context.

"You know we're not computers, we have emotions as well, we feel fear just as some of these other people we're dealing with, they feel fear as well, and we have to be empathetic as law enforcement officers," said Blair.

Many of Michigan's politicians spoke out on Wednesday in response to the shooting.

"Trying to run over law enforcement, throwing rocks at them, and trying to impede them from doing their job isn't 'protesting.' It's domestic terrorism. Praying for the safety of all our ICE agents, federal law enforcement," said Republican state Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt.

Democrats, like U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, expressed frustration with ICE and President Trump's administration. He said in part, "If this Administration can label anyone a domestic terrorist to deflect responsibility, then every American is at risk. Video evidence indicates that this was an unacceptable use of deadly force, and I call on my Republican colleagues to immediately convene public oversight hearings on this and numerous other reports of excessive force, intimidation, and other egregious conduct by federal officers."

Michigan state Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow said, "There's no sugarcoating this; the President's security theater just cost someone their life."