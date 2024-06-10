Michigan lawmakers consider bills that would solidify certain renter's rights

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are considering a package of bills called the Tenant Empowerment Act that would solidify certain renter's rights in the state.

"We've been hearing a lot from the state level about build baby, build new housing, but a lot of people see the new housing that's going up and they don't think it's for them," said William Lawrence, the coalition coordinator with The Rent is Too Damn High.

Lawrence says that while his organization is supportive of state plans to build more housing supply, renters also need better protections.

"We need to see regulations that are about directly protecting renters and giving renters more rights — to make a home, to stay in their homes, and to hold bad landlords accountable," he said. "These bills would help do that."

The Tenant Empowerment Package is four bills spearheaded by state Sen. Sarah Anthony. They would give tenants the right to repair units themselves without being responsible for the cost of those repairs. The money could be deducted from the rent. The bill package would also give tenants in the same building or complex the right to form a tenant union and would require notice of future rent increases.

"Lansing has the issue of red tags. Well, maybe somewhere like Traverse City or up north, the issue is that there's not enough housing. So I think, you know, as we approach these bills, we're also looking for we're thinking of creative ways to help with all of those things," said Remy Gelderloos, the deputy chief of staff for state Sen. Sarah Anthony.

The bill package is being met with some opposition from the Rental Property Association, whose executive director said tenant unions don't seem necessary.

"We are concerned on how exactly the unions would work with a union due a union fee monthly and how that would increase the living costs for tenants, and then how that would work with these individual contracts," said Erika Farley, the executive director for the Rental Property Association. "We see this as causing potentially more friction among hopefully a really good relationship between the property owner and the residents."