Michigan lawmakers propose driver's licenses for all

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Legislature is considering a package of bills that would expand eligibility for driver's licenses.

If it is passed, anyone living in the state, including those living here illegally, would be able to get a license with proper proof of residency.

Advocates say this issue is important for those who need identification and believe that it will lead to fewer hit-and-run accidents because they say many who flee crash scenes do so because they don't have a license.

Dan Roberts, Chief of Police in Franklin-Bingham Farms, and Adam Hollier, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday to discuss the proposal.