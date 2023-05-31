Watch CBS News
Michigan lawmakers propose driver's licenses for all

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Legislature is considering a package of bills that would expand eligibility for driver's licenses. 

If it is passed, anyone living in the state, including those living here illegally, would be able to get a license with proper proof of residency. 

Advocates say this issue is important for those who need identification and believe that it will lead to fewer hit-and-run accidents because they say many who flee crash scenes do so because they don't have a license. 

Dan Roberts, Chief of Police in Franklin-Bingham Farms, and Adam Hollier, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday to discuss the proposal. 

First published on May 31, 2023 / 6:34 PM

