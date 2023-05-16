Michigan lawmakers pushing for driver's licenses for all

(CBS DETROIT) - A package of bills re-introduced to the Michigan Legislature could change who can legally get behind the wheel and on the road regardless of an individual's immigration status.

If the Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom and the Economy) Bill were to become law, the Michigan League for Public Policy estimates more than 55,000 people in the state would apply for a license. Those who apply would still have to meet requirements, like proving residency.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 19 states and the District of Columbia allow residents, including undocumented immigrants, access to a driver's license.

Adonis Flores is the Immigrant Rights Director at Michigan United, a Detroit-based group dedicated to racial and economic justice. He wants driver's licenses for all to be made law in the State of Michigan, just as it was before 2008.

"Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan have struggled to get a driver's license, and their livelihood is at stake," Flores said.

"People are not realizing this is also not just about driving. It's about being able to be identified."

State Sen. Jim Runestad, who represents Michigan's 23rd Senate District, says he's opposed to the bills, expressing concerns about border control.

"Here we go, just like with sanctuary cities. The State of Michigan is rewriting the rules. The federal law prevails under immigration policy," Runestad said. "That's what they call commonsense; break the law, breaking the immigration policy, flooding the nation with fentanyl so that they can get an amnesty and then make these voters.

Runestad thinks there's a chance the package of bills could become law.

"The Democrats don't need Republican votes. They smash everything through with the one or two-vote majority they have and onto the governor. So, it's quite likely [the bills will pass]," he said.