Michigan lawmakers aim to end University of Michigan's exemption from local zoning rules

The University of Michigan, like all public universities in Michigan, is exempt from local zoning ordinances. It has the ability to purchase land anywhere in the state and determine what it will be used for with minimal interference.

However, Washtenaw County state legislators are looking to change this, noting the University has purchased more than 300 acres of land in the last two years.

State representatives Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti), Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor), and Morgan Foreman (D-Ann Arbor) introduced a three-bill package last week — House Joint Resolution X and House Bills 6120 and 6121 — that would extend local government zoning authority to University property bought after 2027.

The legislation follows the university's recently agreed-upon purchase of Concordia University on the east side of Ann Arbor, which Ann Arbor city council voiced concerns about, as well as land in Ypsilanti Township in March for a proposed data center in collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Ypsilanti Township local authorities have consistently opposed the proposed data center, citing long-term public health and safety consequences, environmental injustice and lack of transparency in the development process.

Morgan, who is a U-M alum, recognized the positive work the university does in Ann Arbor but remained critical of its lack of collaboration with local governments.

"When there are land purchase decisions being made in partnership with communities, that makes a lot of sense, there's no concern there," Morgan said. "The challenge that we're seeing recently is that the University has been not just ignoring the will of local governments, but fully bulldozing any potential of collaboratively working with local governments."

In a statement, Wilson similarly criticized the university's lack of collaboration in its planned data center.

"My community has been shaken by the university's decision to quietly buy up land for the massive Los Alamos Data Center," Wilson said. "Every decision they've made was without consultation with local leaders or residents, and when the township board stood up and formally opposed it, U-M just ignored us and bulldozed ahead."

The legislation specifically carves out the university's exemption to this rule despite the fact that all 15 of Michigan's public universities currently exercise the same freedom U-M does.

Morgan said this is because, after talking with colleagues in other parts of the state, no other legislator said they were facing similar challenges.

"No other legislator came to us saying that they have anywhere near the type of challenge that we have here in Washtenaw County," Morgan said. "If these challenges were happening across the state at a significant level, then we would certainly look to expand it there, but so far we're the only ones having this problem."

Morgan noted the legislation does not prevent the university from buying land and comes from a place of community concern.

"This isn't about preventing them from buying land, that's something they have the power to do," Morgan said. "What it's trying to push is that they need to work with our local governments and local communities as they're making these massive decisions that impact everyone."

University of Michigan Public Affairs said it does not have a comment at this time.