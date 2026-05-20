Ann Arbor city leaders push back on U-M agreement to buy portion of Concordia University campus

Ann Arbor leaders are pushing back on the University of Michigan's agreement to purchase a large portion of the Concordia University Ann Arbor campus.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution urging U of M to reconsider purchasing the 140 acres of land.

Concordia discontinued its athletic program in 2025 and now only offers a handful of degrees, most of which are online.

City leaders say they'll miss out on a big tax revenue opportunity if the University of Michigan goes through with its purchase of nearly three-quarters of the Concordia University Ann Arbor campus.

"As currently situated, that 187 acres is off the tax rolls," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor.

Taylor says that will continue to be the case if U of M, which is exempt from Ann Arbor property taxes, goes through with its purchase.

"Any use of this land by a tax-paying entity would be a considerable benefit to the city's tax base, and thus our ability to provide services to the entire community," he said.

Taylor said the city also sees the land as an opportunity to add more housing and parks in the community.

"We have a housing crisis, and this is 187 acres of beautiful, well-situated land, some of which entirely appropriate for park usage, for example, some of which for housing uses," Taylor said.

U of M officials said in a statement that Concordia reached out to the university earlier this year, asking them to consider buying the property. The two universities negotiated a $60 million price tag.

The university says it is still evaluating how to use the property. Taylor says he hopes that could include a partnership with the city to find uses that benefit the broader community.

"We look forward to, despite our concerns about it, nevertheless working with the university for partnership," he said.

City Councilman Jon Mallek, who represents the area where the land is located, shared his remarks when voting in favor of the resolution, saying they'll be missing out on the ability to invest in affordable housing, schools, roads, and parks if this land stays off the tax rolls.

"As someone whose own alma mater is also facing financial strain, declining enrollment, and an uncertain future, I recognize how difficult this moment is. But the upcoming status change for the campus also brings a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Ann Arbor and for Ward 2," Mallek said. "A 187-acre parcel returning to the tax rolls would provide a significant boost to revenue and thus a boost to many of the efforts our City and our partners are working to enact -- rebuilding our roads, expanding affordable housing, combating climate change, providing equality education."

Mallek added, "However, these exciting possibilities are in jeopardy if the University follows through with today's announcement to purchase the Concordia parcel. Such a purchase would keep the property off the tax rolls and leave its redevelopment uncertain for the foreseeable future."

U of M regents still need to approve the purchase during their meeting on Thursday, before an environmental review and evaluation of the property finalizes the sale.

They shared a full statement with CBS Detroit about the agreement: