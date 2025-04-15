Michigan high school vandalized with racist graffiti, school officials say

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

School officials say racist graffiti was found at Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

According to a news release from the school district, the graffiti was found Monday "on an exterior, roof-level wall" of the high school. The district did not describe the graffiti in detail but said the principal's email to parents "failed to communicate this issue properly, and it did not represent the position of Lakeview Public Schools."

Officials worked to have the graffiti removed and notified police of the incident. They are also conducting an internal investigation.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the St. Clair Shores Police Department but has not heard back.

Superintendent Karl Paulson issued the following statement:

"This act of hate and intolerance is unacceptable and will not be ignored. Every student and staff member in our district deserves to feel safe, valued, and respected. We are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to supporting our students and staff as we work to ensure accountability and healing. Once identified, the perpetrators of these actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Clair Shores police.