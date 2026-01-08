Michigan Kroger store temporarily closes after report of mouse droppings on shelves

A Kroger store in Orion, Michigan, temporarily closed after state officials investigated a report of mouse droppings found on shelves near food and pet products.

According to an evaluation report from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, state officials received a complaint on Dec. 8, 2025, alleging that mouse droppings were discovered on multiple shelves. The report stated that an inspector went to the store to investigate and learned that managers were aware of a rodent problem and had traps beneath the shelves.

No mice were found in the traps, the inspector wrote in their report.

During an inspection on Dec. 9, officials uncovered droppings above the lowest shelf behind bags of pet food, according to the report. The store identified three aisles that were impacted, including pet food and bread. MDARD says food products on the lowest shelves in those aisles were pulled.

MDARD says the store implemented new safety measures, such as installing a brush gap filler on the elevated loading dock spaces and replacing weather stripping along the base of automated doors at the front of the store.

MDARD released a statement to CBS News Detroit, saying, "MDARD is in touch with the store following an inspection that resulted in a voluntary closure by Kroger. We're unable to share anything more at this time due to it being an ongoing investigation."

CBS News Detroit also contacted Kroger, which a spokesperson said, "We take the health and safety of our customers very seriously. As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we took immediate action to voluntarily close. Our professional pest control company conducted an immediate inspection to ensure any activity is removed from our store. Additionally, we have implemented strict sanitation protocols, initiated a thorough deep cleaning, and will maintain ongoing inspections. With these additional steps taken, we anticipate reopening the store as soon as possible."