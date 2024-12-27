Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant declaring for 2025 NFL draft

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is skipping his final college season to enter the NFL draft.

Grant, a key part of the Wolverines' 2023 national championship team, announced his decision Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fellow Michigan interior lineman Mason Graham had already declared for the draft. Both are projected as likely first-round picks.

The 6-foot-3, 339-pound Grant was a third-team Associated Press All-American. He had 32 tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries. Grant helped Michigan upset Ohio State in the Big Ten regular-season finale, making four tackles.

Cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland have also declared for the draft leading up to Michigan's game against No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.