Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan K9 officer helps police track down suspected burglar

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

portage-k9-officer-lex.jpg
Kalamazoo K9 Officer Lex helped officers locate a burglary suspect by tracking footprints.  Portage Department of Public Safety

(CBS DETROIT) - A K9 officer in Michigan helped guide officers to a suspected burglar on Sunday.

On Sunday, March 12, the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 5400 block of S. Westnedge Ave. 

Police say officers arrived at the scene within minutes and determined it was an actual alarm. Officers discovered footprints in the snow leading away from the business. 

When additional officers arrived, they set up a perimeter for a K9 track. 

An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and K9 Lex were sent out to track the suspect. 

Police say Lex guided officers over several blocks and located the suspected burglar. The 36-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. 

First published on March 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.