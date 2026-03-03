Michigan Islamic leaders speak out against U.S. strikes in Iran

As the war continues to escalate in Iran with retaliatory strikes ramping up across the Middle East, Americans are being told to leave the area.

On Tuesday, religious leaders in Michigan are speaking out against the fighting. The Imams Council of Michigan held a press conference to send a message to President Trump.

The council appealed directly to the Trump administration, calling for an immediate end to the conflict in Iran. Some of the messages at the Islamic House of Wisdom were for the American people.

"My word here today is not to the leadership of this country. I don't think that there are those who are going to heed such a call, but rather, it's to the American people that what kind of nation do we want for our future generations?" said Iman Sayyid Ali Jafri with House of Remembrance.

The coalition of Imams says what they want is peace.

"It's time for us to stand up to that. It's time for us to take back our government by speaking out, by standing up and saying, not one more dime for illegal wars," Jafri said.

The Imams Council of Michigan says Mr. Trump has broken his promises to the American people.

"Does this make America great again? No. Does this mean America first? No. Who is responsible for this? This is a disastrous decision," said Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi with theIslamic House of Wisdom.

They call the war a distraction and made a passionate plea for the civilians who will suffer, many of whom have ties to people's families in Southeast Michigan.

"Thousands of our community members, including myself now, are very concerned about our loved ones and family members and relatives," said Imad Hamad, executive director of the American Human Rights Council. "A human life, and its value, should not be determined by its faith, race or nationality. So, we cherish the precious human life, and human loss is something that we don't condone."

Finally, the council reminded us that Ramadan has started, a time for prayer and reflection. They say they will continue to hope for a ceasefire and return to diplomacy.