Michigan immigration advocates react after Supreme Court ruling on Temporary Protected Status

Twenty-four thousand immigrants in Michigan have Temporary Protected Status (TPS), but a recent Supreme Court decision could put their protection in jeopardy.

TPS is a humanitarian protection granted to U.S. immigrants fleeing dangerous situations in their home countries, often from natural disasters or political instability. The status allows immigrants from the designated countries to live and work in the U.S.

The Supreme Court overturned those for 356,000 Haitians and Syrians in a recent decision. While the court's decision directly impacted Haitian and Syrian immigrants, it also established that the Secretary of Homeland Security has the authority to determine TPS status without judicial review or input from the courts.

That means that the Secretary of Homeland Security can eliminate TPS for any immigrant group that is currently in the U.S. under protection. That puts 1.3 million immigrants in the U.S. at risk of deportation. In Florida, 113,000 healthcare workers with TPS are at risk of deportation. The Haitian population in Philadelphia is also expressing concerns about what comes next for them.

"The Supreme Court turned its back on our moral and legal commitments to people seeking safety," said Christine Sauvé, manager of Policy and Communication at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. "The decision eliminates legal protections for people fleeing danger and allows the Trump Administration to really advance its mass deportation agenda."

Left without the ability to live or work in the U.S., these Haitian and Syrian immigrants with TPS now face deportation. But going back home could still be incredibly dangerous.

"It's not really an option to go back to their home country," said Melanie Goldberg, immigration attorney with the Institute of Metro Detroit. "In the case of Haiti, they don't even have an airport in Port-au-Prince that's operational. Yet they say it's safe for these citizens to go back."

In Michigan, immigrants with TPS have contributed $349 million to the state's economy, a sign that they are deeply embedded in the community, according to Sauvé.

"Many TPS holders have been in our communities for a very long time," Sauvé said. "They've really spent decades building their lives here in Michigan. We welcomed them here, only to see that completely ripped away with the stroke of a pen."

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center encourages Haitian and Syrian immigrants with TPS, as well as any immigrants in the U.S. with a TPS designation, to seek out a qualified legal service provider and review the "Know Your Rights" Materials on the MIRC's website