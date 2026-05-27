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Michigan Humane rescues cat that found itself lost on Lodge Freeway

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Michigan Humane took on a tricky animal rescue task after motorists reported seeing a cat along the Lodge Freeway in Metro Detroit. 

The frightened cat curled up along the shoulder of the freeway when it was seen, according to the Michigan Humane. 

Michigan Humane sent its Field Services team to use a net to capture the animal and take it to the shelter for care and attention. 

"Highway rescues like this are incredibly dangerous for both animals and drivers, which is why we always encourage the public to call trained professionals or local authorities rather than attempting roadside rescues themselves," Michigan Humane said on Tuesday about the circumstances. 

The orange male cat rescued from the Lodge has been named Lightning McQueen, after the lead racecar character in the Disney / Pixar Cars animated series. 

Michigan Humane provides animal shelter and related services in Metro Detroit.

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