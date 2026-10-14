Michigan hockey players over 70 creating strong bonds through league

Hockey season is in full swing, from the pros to college and youth hockey. There's even a group that gathers weekly in Plymouth, Michigan, proving that it's not just a young man's game.

"Don't tell my wife this, but my life revolves around it," joked John Gatt, a participant and co-administrator of the over-70 hockey league.

The league meets on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Plymouth Cultural Center and attracts people from all over and the players boast plenty of experience.

"We have over 100 guys in our league," said league director Rob Baase. "They're from all over Metro Detroit. We're getting them from the east side to the Brighton Pinckney area."

The over-70 hockey league has 10 teams and is looking to grow to 12.

"The exercise, I mean it's the healthiest exercise in the entire world," said Gatt. "No. 2, the camaraderie. These are guys that we have one very important thing in common, that we love hockey."

"It's competitive; they get their juices back and get a little feisty out there, but it's fun to watched," said Baase.

The league also has a few women participating. Picking up a hobby in retirement is common, but for them, it's a lifestyle, and they wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's like living a dream," said Doug Romanski, another league co-administrator. "I'm going to be 77 soon, and to be able to play the sport you love and know that when you come out here, you're going to be protected."

"I have to play," added Romanski. "If I don't play, the arthritis takes over, the body slows down, the mind slows down, so this is a young man's game with an old man's body."

The organizers have talked about adding an over-80 hockey league in the near future.