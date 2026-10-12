Dads face kids in flag football homecoming game after opponent cancels

The homecoming court was ready for crowns and introductions. The parade route was planned. The cheerleaders had their routines rehearsed. Fall colors of red and gold blazoned the trees on the far end of the stadium.

All that Shepherd High School in mid-Michigan's Isabella County, near Mt. Pleasant, needed for Friday night was a football game. The team from Standish-Sterling Central High School in Standish, about an hour-and-15-minute drive away, didn't have the numbers to field a football team that night.

The forfeit decision was confirmed two days before Shepherd's homecoming game.

After much discussion and considering some options, several men in the community stepped up and formed a Dads/Male Role Model team to take on the varsity team in a flag football match.

"We might have a different kind of Friday night under the lights, but one thing hasn't changed ... our kids deserve a packed house and a loud crowd," the high school athletic department said when announcing the change in plans.

The Shepherd High School flag football game on Oct. 9, 2026. WNEM, Flint, Michigan

Admission was free. Concessions were available. The high school students wore their dark jerseys. The dads wore white jerseys.

The band, pom squad and cheerleaders took the field for their performances.

The king and queen were presented with crowns.

And there was even a bit of smack talk as a reporter from the CBS Flint affiliate, WNEM-TV, interviewed the high school players.

Mid Michigan College in Mt. Pleasant also stepped into the fun, providing the dads' team with about 30 "recovery bags" containing snacks, hydration essentials and muscle pain reliever. "We're proud to see our community come together, support one another, and create memories that go beyond the game," college officials said.

"What a great game and a great turnout by the community! Way to show up for the student body Shepherd," The athletic department said to introduce its photo gallery on Facebook.

The final score was the high school Bluejays 32 to the dads/role models 28.