Michigan has banned more than 30,000 vehicle license plates

Michigan drivers hoping to show off their personality on a license plate might be surprised at what won't make the cut. From subtle swears to combinations with sports logos, the state maintains a growing list of banned plates.

That list topped 30,000 words for the first time last year, according to a new version obtained by Bridge Michigan through a public records request under the Freedom of Information Act.

The state banned roughly 2,000 additional license plates in 2025, according to a review by Bridge, which used artificial intelligence to compare the list with a prior version. All findings in this story were confirmed by a human reporter.

New rejects include four additional variations of 04FCSK and several other attempts at sneaking in the f-word, including 0F0KS and 0FUX4U. Other additions include:

1. 0GB0SS 2. 0HCR4P 3. B4DAZZ 4. FEDS 5. HA1LYA 6. ILEGAL 7. MAFIAA 8. REDW1NE

Plates are usually turned down for reasons like vulgar language, references to bodily functions or curse words. Other common causes for denial include mentions of drugs, alcohol, criminal activity or offensive slurs.

Previously banned plates include " 2DAMH0T," " WEEDMAN," "0HDAMM," "M0DEL0," "H3LLYEA" and many more.

More than two dozen volunteers handle the review process in three stages, according to the state. The first group conducts the initial review, the second votes on approval or denial, and the third notifies applicants of rejections, offering alternative plate options when needed.

Applicants can appeal a rejection and provide reasons why their personalized plate should be allowed. Plates are rejected if they:

9. contain profanity or obscene language 10. include swear words 11. are sexually explicit or graphic 12. refer to intimate body parts 13. mention alcohol, drugs, or drug use 14. allude to illegal activities or substances 15. interfere with law enforcement identification 16. promote hate or violence

Additionally, plates with an organization's logo may be denied if the combination creates a vulgar or inappropriate phrase. For example, "0GCRAP" cannot be used with a Detroit Tigers logo because the "D" in the logo could form an offensive word.

Similarly, "3RL0T," was rejected because when it is paired with a University of Michigan license plate, it mentions alcohol. More than 600 plates have been banned solely due to such logo combinations.

Michigan residents can check the availability of personalized plates and preview how they would look on the Secretary of State's website.

___

This story was originally published by Bridge Michigan and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.