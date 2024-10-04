Michigan task force returns home after rescuing dozens in Helene-ravaged North Carolina

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Members of Michigan Task Force One returned home on Friday morning after spending a week in North Carolina assisting in rescue efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Helene.

Described by their leaders as the "special ops of firefighters," the MI-TF1 team that traveled to the southeast was comprised of 19 members from 10 fire departments across the state.

This morning, they cleaned off their equipment with water hoses, some of it still containing debris from their rescue efforts.

According to their estimates, they rescued more than 40 stranded people during their mission.

"The first couple that we happened to rescue was actually a couple from Michigan," said retired West Bloomfield Fire Department officer Dan Dawe. "They were over there staying in an Airbnb hoping to get away from the devastation from the hurricane, and they ended up being trapped on the far side of the river."

MI-TF1 performed a water rescue to bring the couple and their three dogs to safety.

Nate Herr with the Southfield Fire Department swam with a tether in fast-moving water to assist in a rescue.

He said the storm damage rendered some areas unrecognizable.

"There (were) areas of just complete destruction," said Herr. "Where houses once stood, the home was completely gone, and 20 feet of dirt underneath it completely washed away as well. One of the bridges we went over going into Chimney Rock had trees and homes, and vehicles just pushed up and logjammed on either side of it and on top of it as well. It's hard to explain how devastated the area truly was."

Their work included clearing roads, performing water rescues and hiking to remote locations in the mountains to search for survivors.

They also coordinated two airlifts for people in critical condition.

Dawe said emotions among the crew sometimes became overwhelming.

"I made the comment to my crew on the way back: 'If one more person starts to cry, I was going to cry.' It was very overwhelming," he said.