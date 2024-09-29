Michigan groups in North Carolina supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Helene death toll climbs past 100 as Southeast digs out from storm's devastation

(CBS DETROIT) — Two groups from Michigan are in North Carolina right now, delivering crucial aid after Hurricane Helene.

A search and rescue team with Michigan Humane is focusing on getting food and water to shelters in the Asheville area, according to a spokesperson with the organization. Many of the shelters don't have power or access to water.

As of Sunday night, over 400,000 people were still without power in North Carolina.

Michigan Task Force 1 also has a team of 19 people in North Carolina to help with potential water search and rescue operations, according to state officials. The team is expected to be there through Friday.

During an interview on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the remnants of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina has gone beyond what anyone could have planned for in the area.

At least 46 people were killed in North Carolina during Hurricane Helene, officials confirmed with CBS News, ranging in age from 4 to 75.

Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm late Thursday, before sweeping through states in the southeast.