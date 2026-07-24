Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Haley Stevens for U.S. Senate

With less than two weeks before the Michigan primary election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the contentious U.S. Senate race.

In a video shared by Stevens on social media, Whitmer said Stevens is "as Michigan as it gets." The governor cited Stevens helping "save the auto industry" during the Obama administration, pushing for lower prescription drugs and fighting against defunding Social Security. Whitmer did not shy away from criticizing Republicans over tariffs, cuts to Medicaid and gas prices.

Whitmer reshared the video on her X account.

"Haley will do whatever it takes to get things done for the people of Michigan, and we need her now more than ever," Whitmer said in the video.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Whitmer's office for additional comment and is awaiting a response. The endorsement comes less than a month after Sen. Gary Peters endorsed Stevens for his seat.

Stevens released the following statement:

"Governor Whitmer has been a role model for so many Michiganders, myself included. She's led our state through some of our hardest challenges – always delivering for our manufacturing economy, our auto industry, and our workers. Governor Whitmer embodies what it means to be 'that woman from Michigan' and everything that makes our state so special. She's authentically Michigan – and I could not be more honored to have her endorsement for U.S. Senate. Let's go win!"

Stevens currently represents Michigan's 11th congressional district and is up against former Wayne County health director Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary. The winner of that primary will face off against Republican Mike Rogers in the November election.

It will be Rogers' second time in a row running for Senate after narrowly losing to Elissa Slotkin in the 2024 election.

In response, Roxie Richner, spokesperson for El-Sayed, said, "The corporate establishment has closed ranks and made their pick – now, Michigan voters will get to make theirs."

El-Sayed has received endorsement from high-profile lawmakers, including U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Note: This video above originally aired on July 13, 2026.