Michigan Gov. Whitmer to deliver 7th State of the State address in February

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen is expected to deliver her seventh State of the State address on Feb. 26, about a month later than she has previously given the annual speech.

According to her office, Whitmer is expected to "lay out her plans to continue building on the historic accomplishments of her first six years in office." She will also discuss jobs, lowering costs and continued investments in education.

The last time Whitmer delivered her speech in February was her first on Feb. 12, 2019.

"Michigan is a state on the move as we continue working together to create good-paying jobs, fix our roads, and invest in our students and schools," Whitmer said in a statement. "I look forward to delivering my 2025 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership. By working across the aisle, we have cut taxes by a $1 billion for seniors and working families, fed every student free school meals, build a ton of housing, and fixed a lot of roads. We still face big challenges, but I know that if we all play on the same team—Team Michigan—we can win. I look forward to sharing my vision with my Republican and Democratic partners in the legislature. Let's roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

Whitmer gave last year's address on Jan. 24, in which she highlighted an investment of over a billion dollars to build or rehabilitate housing in the state and called on lawmakers to pass a tax credit of up to $5,000 for caregiving expenses, including counseling, transportation, and nursing or respite services. She also highlighted policies implemented by Democrats in 2023, their first year with full control of the agenda in over four decades.

The governor delivered a similar speech earlier this week at the Detroit Auto Show, calling on "friends" in the GOP and "fellow Democrats" to compromise. It was her first major speech since President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.

"Everyone of us swore an oath to the people we serve, and the people expect us to find common ground, especially when it comes to lowering costs, creating good-paying manufacturing jobs, boosting research and innovation and cutting red tape," Whitmer said at the auto show. "I don't want to pretend that we're always going to agree, but I will always seek collaboration first."

Whitmer's 2025 address comes after House Democrats lost control since the 2022 midterm, causing them to also lose the trifecta in the state government. They still control the governor's office and the state Senate, which were not up for election.

With Whitmer finishing her second term in office, multiple candidates have emerged vying for her seat in the 2026 midterm election. One of the most notable candidates is Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who announced he was running as an independent. Meanwhile, GOP legislator Aric Nesbitt announced his campaign for governor.

Under Whitmer's, several bills, such as changes to the minimum wage and automatic voter registration for residents, go into effect this year.

Earlier this month, Whitmer's office said that nine bills enrolled by former House Speaker Joe Tate did not make it to the governor's office for a signature. Former legal counsel Steve Liedel, who served under Jennifer Granholm, told CBS News Detroit that the bills would likely die without a resolution. Current House Speaker Matt Hall said he planned to consult with legal experts before taking action.

The video above is Whitmer's speech at the Detroit Auto Show.