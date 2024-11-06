Michigan Republicans poised to break Democrat trifecta with state House victories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Republicans are reclaiming a portion of the state government, breaking the Democratic Party's trifecta that developed after the 2022 midterms.

Republicans are projected to lead or win 58 of the 110 state House seats after Tuesday's general election, according to unofficial results. The GOP only needed to gain two seats to obtain a majority. A handful of races remained too early to call Wednesday afternoon, but the Associated Press had called more than half of the state House districts for Republican candidates.

Democrats currently control the governor's office and the state Senate, which was not up for election this year.

"It gives us the opportunity to stop the progressive, far-left agenda that the governor is ushering through the state of Michigan that's really impacted the economy here and really impacted the bottom lines of everyday Michiganders," said state Rep. Bryan Posthumus (R-Rockford), who is expecting to take the role of floor leader in the new majority.

Posthumus says he is excited to get to work implementing a more conservative agenda for Michigan. Democrats say they expect to see a lot of work done before the power transition takes place.

"I was fortunate to forge some good relationships with Republicans when I was in the minority my very first term. I used those relationships to work together on things again, that, um, aligned with, um, both sides and were really nonpartisan. So I anticipate a fast and furious lame duck from now until December," said state Rep. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo).

Michigan State University Professor Matt Grossmann, who also serves as the director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, says Democrats will have a harder time pushing their policy priorities after the balance of power shifts.

"Now there'll be a much more serious roadblock for anything that the Democrats want to get through. And the Republicans will be able to expand the agenda to their side. But that doesn't mean they'll ever be able to actually overturn Democratic policies," said Grossmann.