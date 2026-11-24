If you noticed a sudden bump in gas prices in Michigan on Monday, you were not alone.

Both GasBuddy and AAA-The Auto Club Group took note of the spike. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan noticed the trend by 8:30 a.m. Monday and AAA indicated a 12-cent spike on its dashboard Tuesday morning.

When AAA posted its daily updates early Tuesday, Michigan's average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was listed at $3.67, compared with $3.55 on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, speaks with CBS Detroit on a video call on Nov. 23, 2026. CBS News Detroit

In a video call interview Monday afternoon with CBS News Detroit, De Haan said he could not readily identify a reason for the noticeable bump in Michigan.

"Typically as an analyst, you look at the numbers and the numbers make sense on what stations are charging, both when prices go up ... and when prices go down," he said.

But what was "not predictable" was recognizing that Michigan's retail gas prices were going up at a time when wholesale gas prices were going down and pricing in other states mirrored the decline. While there was a large gap in individual pricing, he had seen spot price reports of $3.89 per gallon in Michigan during the day.

"Rather unjustifiable to see prices going up so significantly at some stations," he said. "A rather inexplicable price hike across Michigan ... it doesn't seem to be defensible, looking at the numbers."

Gas prices at the pump reflect a number of factors – from temporary sales tax halts in some states to a seasonal decline in demand. And over the past few months, commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has directly affected oil supplies.

"The volatility has been through the roof," De Haan added.

When wholesale prices change, De Haan said gas station owners have discretion over how quickly they pass them on to consumers.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 23, 2026.