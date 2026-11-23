Gas prices in Michigan have dropped 24 cents from a week ago for regular unleaded gas, AAA-The Auto Club Group reports.

AAA issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database updated daily with average retail prices for commonly sold fuel blends in each state and metro area.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, the kind that most passenger cars use. This price is down 24 cents from a week ago and down $1.04 from this time last month. It is 44 cents higher than this time last year.

The highest gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.71), Traverse City ($3.63) and Marquette ($3.62).

The lowest gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Saginaw ($3.41), Lansing ($3.48) and Grand Rapids ($3.48).

In the meantime, the days leading up to and immediately after Thanksgiving Day are one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. AAA predicts more than 2.5 million Michiganders will drive 50 miles or more to their destinations this weekend.

If motorists are driving through Indiana or Ohio, they'll notice even lower prices. Because of the spike in gas prices earlier this year, both states invoked temporary state gas tax pauses that remain in effect. Ohio's average price for regular unleaded gas on Monday was $3.06 per gallon, and in Indiana, the average was $3.01 per gallon.