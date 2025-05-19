Gas prices in Michigan post increase of 12 cents compared to last week

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

Michigan gas prices are up 12 cents from last week as the Memorial Day travel weekend approaches.

The current price of $3.18 per gallon in Michigan is same as it was this time last month, and 38 cents less than this time last year, AAA-The Auto Club reported in its weekly gas price roundup.

AAA estimates that 1.2 million Michigan residents will travel by car during the Memorial Day weekend.

The most expensive gas price averages reported this week were in Lansing, Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor. The least expensive gas price averages reported this week were in Traverse City, Marquette and Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit's current average is $3.11 per gallon, about 2 cents more than last week's average, but still 46 cents less than this same time last year.