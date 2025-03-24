Gasoline price at Michigan pumps sets new high mark for 2025

Hospital shooting suspect charged with attempted murder and more top stories

Michigan's average gasoline price set a new high for 2025 over the weekend, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas hit $3.19 over the weekend before setting in at $3.17 Monday morning, the organization said in its weekly gas price report.

The Monday pricing is up 13 cents from a week ago and 9 cents more than this time last month. It is 41 cents less than this time last year.

At that price, motorists would pay an average $47 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is about $10 less than 2024's highest price seen in July.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand decreased from 9.18 b/d to 8.81. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 241.1 million barrels to 240.6. Gasoline production increased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday's formal trading session, WTI rose 26 cents to settle at $67.16 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 1.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 437.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The most expensive gasoline this week in Michigan is in Jackson at an average cost of $3.24; and the least expensive is in Traverse City at an average cost of $2.95.