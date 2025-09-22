Michigan gas prices jump 12 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices jumped 12 cents from last week, according to AAA.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $47, around $10 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 9 cents than this time last month and 21 cents less than this time a year ago.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing higher gas prices this week," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If gas demand rises further, pump prices will likely follow suit."

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $3.19 per gallon, which is 2 cents more than last week but 19 cents less than this same time a year ago.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.23), Metro Detroit ($3.19) and Grand Rapids ($3.18), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.94), Marquette ($3.00) and Jackson ($3.09).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.