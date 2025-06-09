Michigan gas prices jump 9 cents since last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices jumped 9 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 5 cents more than this time last month and 27 cents less than this time a year ago.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $48, around $9 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

"Compared to last week, Michigan drivers are seeing higher prices at the pump, largely due to an increase in demand," said AAA spokesperson Howard Hughey.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are paying about $3.15 per gallon, which is 3 cents less than last week and 35 cents less than last year.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.22), Grand Rapids ($3.22) and Lansing ($3.17), while the cheapest prices are in Marquette ($2.98), Traverse City ($3.00) and Jackson ($3.05).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.