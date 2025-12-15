Michigan gas prices jump 3 cents from last week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan jumped 3 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

On average, motorists in Michigan are paying $2.85 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 19 cents less than last month and 20 cents less than at the same time the previous year.

"Michigan drivers are seeing a small rise in average gas prices, with some cities paying more and others paying less," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

A 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders about $42, which is around $15 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $2.86 per gallon, which is 3 cents less than last week and 16 cents less than at the same time a year ago.

The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($2.94), Lansing ($2.87) and Jackson ($2.87), according to AAA, while the lowest prices are in Marquette ($2.66), Traverse City ($2.68) and Flint ($2.77).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.