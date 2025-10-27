Michigan gas prices jump 29 cents from last week, AAA says
After hitting their lowest point per gallon since April 2021 last week, gas prices in Michigan jumped 29 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.
On average, Michiganders are paying $3.08 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 2 cents more than this time last month but 5 cents less than at the same time last year.
"Motorists across Michigan are seeing much higher prices at the pump, with the state average going back above $3 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.
A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $46, which is around $11 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.
In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $3 per gallon, which is 16 cents more than last week but 20 cents less than at the same time a year ago.
The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Lansing ($3.15), Ann Arbor ($3.13) and Saginaw ($3.13), according to AAA, while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.86), Marquette ($2.94) and Metro Detroit ($3).
AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.