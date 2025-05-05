Michigan gas prices jump 17 cents since last week, AAA says

2 people killed in shooting at Foot Locker, man says he killed wife with sword and more top stories





Michigan gas prices increased by 17 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.21 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 5 cents less than this time last month and 40 cents less than this time a year ago.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists $48, about $9 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are paying about $3.17 per gallon, which is 10 cents more than last week but 42 cents less than last year.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump as we enter the month of May," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Lansing ($3.27), Saginaw ($3.26) and Grand Rapids ($3.25), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($3.02), Marquette ($3.16) and Jackson ($3.16).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.